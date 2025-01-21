Andre Correa do Lago to Lead COP30 in Belem

Brazil is set to appoint ambassador Andre Correa do Lago as the president of the 2025 COP30 global climate summit, scheduled to be held in the Amazonian city of Belem. Sources close to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed the decision to Reuters.

Correa do Lago, a seasoned diplomat with a history in climate-related negotiations, has represented Brazil at global climate summits. His role is crucial in mediating discussions aimed at keeping global warming within safe limits, following years of unprecedented heat.

The appointment marks a strategic move by Brazil to underscore its commitment to environmental issues amidst challenges in preparing Belem for hosting the summit. Lula emphasizes the conference's success as vital to his environmental campaign, especially against ongoing deforestation in the Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)