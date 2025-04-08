International Network on African Energy Transition to Meet in Nairobi in April 2025

At a crucial moment for Africa’s energy sector, the International Network on African Energy Transition (INAET) will convene in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 8-9, 2025. This pivotal conference will explore solutions for accelerating Africa’s energy transition, focusing on how both public and private sectors can work together to increase access to cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable energy across the continent.

The event will bring together a wide array of stakeholders, including leading scholars, global higher education institutions, policymakers, and industry professionals from across Africa. The goal is to engage in high-level discussions regarding critical energy transition topics that will shape Africa’s future. The topics will cover a broad range of areas, including the role of financial institutions in energy transition, policy development, digitalization of the energy sector, the importance of biofuels, the intersection of energy, agriculture, and water, and a key focus on the role of women in Africa's energy transformation.

INAET, a think tank network launched by Eni, the renowned Italian energy company, in collaboration with the School of Government of Luiss Guido Carli University in Rome, is dedicated to fostering intra-African dialogue and cooperation on energy and sustainability issues. Its mission is to strengthen collaborations across African nations, academic bodies, development organizations, and private enterprises to accelerate progress in Africa’s energy transition.

The 2025 INAET conference is organized in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. This collaboration highlights the importance of strong partnerships between academic institutions, international development banks, and private sector players in addressing the continent’s energy challenges and opportunities.

Key private sector sponsors, including Bayer, Alpha Group, and WTS Energy, are also supporting this year’s conference, reinforcing the importance of the private sector’s role in driving Africa’s energy transition. The conference builds on the success of INAET’s inaugural meeting in Rome in 2023 and demonstrates the growing commitment from all sectors to tackle Africa’s energy challenges and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the energy transition.

“Africa’s energy transition is not just a regional priority; it is a global imperative,” remarked Domenico Lombardi, Professor of Public Policy Practice at Luiss School of Government. “This conference provides a unique opportunity to ensure that African voices are at the forefront of shaping solutions that are both just and sustainable.”

Marco Piredda, Head of International Relations at Eni, emphasized the company’s long-standing commitment to creating shared value in Africa. “Eni has been working closely with African countries to foster long-term relationships and promote sustainable energy solutions,” he said. “The INAET network was launched with the goal of fostering dialogue on the energy transition, addressing the challenges unique to Africa while taking advantage of the opportunities for growth and development.”

Mary Porter Peschka, IFC’s Director for Eastern Africa, highlighted the urgency of the energy situation in Africa. “Africa is the region with the fastest-growing energy demand, yet it remains the continent with the least access to electricity,” she said. “IFC and the World Bank Group are dedicated to helping millions of people gain access to reliable energy. Achieving this will require significant investments and long-term commitments from various stakeholders. The INAET conference serves as an invaluable platform for building and strengthening these vital partnerships.”

Nairobi, chosen as the host city, plays a crucial role in Africa’s energy transition. Kenya is a regional leader in the adoption of renewable energy, with a high proportion of its energy mix derived from renewables. The country’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy aligns closely with INAET’s mission to advance energy transition discussions across Africa. Nairobi also stands as a key hub for both global and regional dialogues surrounding sustainable development.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, encouraging collaboration between African and international experts, private sector leaders, policymakers, and researchers. These interdisciplinary discussions aim to generate actionable insights that can guide both policymakers and industry stakeholders in addressing the pressing energy challenges facing the continent.

This year’s INAET conference promises to be a landmark event, emphasizing the urgent need for collaboration, investment, and innovation in the energy sector to ensure that Africa can meet its growing energy needs in a sustainable and equitable manner. It is expected that the solutions discussed will not only address Africa’s energy deficits but also serve as a model for other regions undergoing similar transitions.