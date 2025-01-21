Left Menu

Women Empowerment or Mere Benefits? Inside India's Political Strategy

Brinda Karat, a CPI(M) leader, critiques political parties for using schemes to lure women voters, arguing these benefits don't equate to empowerment. She emphasizes the significant economic contribution of women's unpaid labor, urging for better opportunities. Karat highlights schemes as necessary but inadequate amid financial stress and criticizes broader 'freebie' practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:05 IST
Brinda Karat
As election season heats up, political parties are focusing on women voters with schemes promising financial assistance. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat views these as responses to women asserting themselves as independent citizens, though she warns such strategies divert from genuine women's rights discussions.

Karat advocates for cash transfers to women, highlighting their 7% GDP contribution via unpaid work. Nevertheless, she acknowledges that monetary schemes feel patronizing, transforming rights into government 'largesse'. Despite this, these aids provide crucial support amid economic distress.

Karat calls for enhanced economic opportunities for women, citing AIDWA studies on deleterious micro-financing effects. She condemns 'freebies' extended to corporations, questioning the fairness of such models, as politicians debate aid amounts in contexts like Delhi's upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

