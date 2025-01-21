Left Menu

FTSE 100 Near Highs Amid Sterling Slide and Strong Earnings

The UK's main stock indexes saw a slight rise due to a sterling slide and strong earnings from companies like Abrdn and Premier Foods. The FTSE 100 remained near record highs as Lloyds Banking Group benefited from government support in a mis-selling finance case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST
FTSE 100 Near Highs Amid Sterling Slide and Strong Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's primary stock indexes saw an increase on Tuesday, driven by a decline in sterling, keeping the FTSE 100 close to its historical highs. Positive earnings reports from companies including Abrdn and Premier Foods also contributed to the rise, especially boosting the midcap index.

The FTSE 100's rise of 0.1% was observed by 1043 GMT, nearing its peak of 8542.59 points reached on Monday. Global stock markets showed diminishing activity after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, as investors considered implications of new trade and tariff plans.

A noteworthy 0.67% drop in sterling against the dollar followed the release of UK jobless data, posting a slight rise to 4.4% - the highest since May. In contrast, pay growth figures showcased resilience. Traders speculate an imminent rate cut from the BoE, with an 84% chance set for February 6 and a total easing of 62 bps by 2025's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025