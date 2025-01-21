Record-Breaking Maha Kumbh Draws Millions Amidst Impeccable Management
The Maha Kumbh Mela, organized under the leadership of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi, has seen record-breaking crowds, exceeding 50 crore people. The event's logistic marvel, hailed by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, continues to draw international attention.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the organization of the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the extraordinary scale of the event. Rudy noted the unprecedented gathering under the leadership of both Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing its historical significance.
Rudy revealed that an estimated 50 crore people are expected to participate, with 10 crore already having arrived, underscoring the remarkable turnout. He lauded the devotion shown by attendees. Meanwhile, during his visit, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani commended the Uttar Pradesh administration's exemplary management, suggesting it be a case study for business schools.
Adani specifically acknowledged the diligent efforts of police and sanitation workers in managing the vast gatherings. Despite dense fog, the event continues as thousands converge on the ghats of Sangam for a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. As the Maha Kumbh continues until February 26, increasing footfalls are anticipated, especially during key Shahi Snans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds US Indictment of Gautam Adani Amid Political Questions
Devotion Amidst Chills: Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam
Industrialist Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in his group's energy and cement projects in Chhattisgarh: Officials.
Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
Historic Dip: Niranjani Akhada's Spiritual Journey to Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh