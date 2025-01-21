Left Menu

Record-Breaking Maha Kumbh Draws Millions Amidst Impeccable Management

The Maha Kumbh Mela, organized under the leadership of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi, has seen record-breaking crowds, exceeding 50 crore people. The event's logistic marvel, hailed by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, continues to draw international attention.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the organization of the Maha Kumbh, highlighting the extraordinary scale of the event. Rudy noted the unprecedented gathering under the leadership of both Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing its historical significance.

Rudy revealed that an estimated 50 crore people are expected to participate, with 10 crore already having arrived, underscoring the remarkable turnout. He lauded the devotion shown by attendees. Meanwhile, during his visit, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani commended the Uttar Pradesh administration's exemplary management, suggesting it be a case study for business schools.

Adani specifically acknowledged the diligent efforts of police and sanitation workers in managing the vast gatherings. Despite dense fog, the event continues as thousands converge on the ghats of Sangam for a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. As the Maha Kumbh continues until February 26, increasing footfalls are anticipated, especially during key Shahi Snans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

