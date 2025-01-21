National School Band Competition Finale Set to Stir Patriotism and Unity in Delhi

The 2024-25 National School Band Competition will reach its climax during the Republic Day Celebrations of 2025, with the grand finale scheduled at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on January 24 and 25. According to an official release, the prize distribution ceremony on January 25 will see the presence of Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth and will be inaugurated by the Defence Secretary and the Secretary from the Ministry of Education.

The competition will feature 16 band teams—four from each geographical zone, namely East, West, North, and South—comprising 466 children. The event aims to rejuvenate the spirit of patriotism and foster unity among school children across the nation, motivating them towards a well-rounded education. The top three teams in each category stand to win cash prizes ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 11,000, along with trophies and certificates, while other participants will receive a consolation prize of Rs 3,000 each.

A jury appointed by the Ministry of Defence, featuring representatives from each branch of the Armed Forces, will evaluate performances. Since RDC 2023, the National School Band Competition has been a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education, encouraging a sense of belonging and national pride among participants. The competition, organized into state, zonal, and national levels, saw participation from over 700 school bands across 34 States and Union Territories. From this pool, 16 finalists emerged from 84 zonal level teams to partake in the concluding event in Delhi.

