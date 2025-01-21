PNB Housing Finance's Profit Surges by 43%

PNB Housing Finance has declared a robust financial performance with a 43% leap in net profit for the December quarter, reaching an impressive Rs 483 crore. This significant rise marks a marked improvement from the Rs 338 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

The non-banking finance company, backed by Punjab National Bank, saw its total income escalate to Rs 1,943 crore, compared to Rs 1,756 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal. A key contributor to this growth was the increase in interest income, which stood at Rs 1,848 crore, up from Rs 1,680 crore a year earlier.

Additionally, PNB Housing Finance successfully reduced its gross non-performing assets to 1.19% as of December 31, 2024, a notable improvement from 1.73% the year before. Despite a slight dip in the capital adequacy ratio to 28.8% from 29.53%, the firm's financial stability remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)