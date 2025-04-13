Mild Quake Shakes Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District

A mild earthquake registering 3.4 on the Richter scale was felt in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday morning, according to official sources. The quake occurred at 9:18 am near Mandi town and reached a depth of 5 kilometers, as reported by the Meteorological Office.

The epicenter of the earthquake was identified at coordinates 31.49 degrees latitude and 76.94 degrees longitude. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage across the state, officials confirmed.

Mandi district is situated in seismic zone 5, identified as a high-damage risk area. This incident serves as a reminder of the seismic vulnerabilities inherent in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)