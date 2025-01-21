NSE Expands Bandwidth for Commodity Trading

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the introduction of higher bandwidth options at its co-location facility to enhance connectivity for commodity derivatives trading. The decision addresses the growing demand for improved access from market participants.

Previously, higher bandwidth options were only available for equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives. However, with the rise of commodity derivatives across over 25 products in sectors like energy and base metals, the need for better bandwidth in this segment has been significant.

In collaboration with telecom network integrator, SIFY Technologies Ltd., NSE now offers bandwidth options up to 300 Mbps, which will facilitate greater trading volumes and more efficient market data broadcasts.

