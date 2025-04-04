Global Markets in Turmoil: Fear of Recession Grips Investors

Financial markets were thrown into upheaval as recession fears gripped investors worldwide, following U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. Wall Street suffered its worst performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, as stocks extended a punishing global selloff on Friday.

Investors scrambled for safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries and gold, pushing gold near a record peak. As global markets struggled, the U.S. Treasury yields declined, reflecting heightened fears of an economic downturn, especially in the U.S., potentially triggering further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Amid intense market activities, central banks face the challenge of balancing inflation and growth concerns. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's anticipated address is eagerly awaited for clues about future policy moves as global markets remain on edge.

