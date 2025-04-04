Left Menu

Global Markets in Turmoil: Fear of Recession Grips Investors

Financial markets experienced severe volatility following U.S. President Trump's tariffs. Stocks plummeted, with Wall Street seeing its worst performance since the pandemic. Investors fled to safe-haven assets, driving up Treasuries and gold. Global recession fears increased, leading to expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Financial markets were thrown into upheaval as recession fears gripped investors worldwide, following U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. Wall Street suffered its worst performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, as stocks extended a punishing global selloff on Friday.

Investors scrambled for safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries and gold, pushing gold near a record peak. As global markets struggled, the U.S. Treasury yields declined, reflecting heightened fears of an economic downturn, especially in the U.S., potentially triggering further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Amid intense market activities, central banks face the challenge of balancing inflation and growth concerns. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's anticipated address is eagerly awaited for clues about future policy moves as global markets remain on edge.

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

