Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Trade War Concerns

Amid escalating global trade tensions, Indian stock markets demonstrated remarkable resilience compared to their Asian counterparts. On Friday, markets opened on a negative note for the second consecutive day following new US tariffs, sparking fears of a trade war-induced global recession.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices both registered initial declines, reflecting international market uncertainty. Financial expert Ajay Bagga highlighted the damaging effects of the tariffs, warning of rising economic risks. Despite this, Indian markets managed to withstand global falls, with banks and financials showing strong performance.

Investors are keenly watching the upcoming earnings season, set to begin next week, as a potential catalyst for stock movement. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision on April 9 is expected to play a critical role in shaping market trajectory. Meanwhile, the global economic landscape remains turbulent, with significant movements in currency and commodity markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)