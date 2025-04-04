Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Trade War Concerns
The Indian stock markets opened negatively on Friday following US tariff announcements, but showed resilience compared to other Asian markets. Analysts warn of global recession risks, while investors await the upcoming earnings season and RBI's interest rate decision which could influence future market directions.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating global trade tensions, Indian stock markets demonstrated remarkable resilience compared to their Asian counterparts. On Friday, markets opened on a negative note for the second consecutive day following new US tariffs, sparking fears of a trade war-induced global recession.
The benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices both registered initial declines, reflecting international market uncertainty. Financial expert Ajay Bagga highlighted the damaging effects of the tariffs, warning of rising economic risks. Despite this, Indian markets managed to withstand global falls, with banks and financials showing strong performance.
Investors are keenly watching the upcoming earnings season, set to begin next week, as a potential catalyst for stock movement. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision on April 9 is expected to play a critical role in shaping market trajectory. Meanwhile, the global economic landscape remains turbulent, with significant movements in currency and commodity markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indranil Bhattacharyya Takes Charge as RBI Executive Director
Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Tale of a Disturbing Crime
Kerala Man Arrested for Assaulting Minors: A Disturbing Case Unfolds
Delhi Airport's T1 Reopens with Modern Amenities; T2 to Undergo Refurbishment
Astroscale Partners with Indian Space Firms to Revolutionize Orbital Services