Grip Invest and Bharat Value Fund Achieve Record Growth in 2024

Grip Invest has reached USD 100 million in 2024, a fourfold increase from USD 27 million the previous year. Bharat Value Fund secured Rs 1,250 crore in its third tranche, aiming for a total of Rs 2,500 crore. Both funds showcase significant growth in their respective sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:02 IST
  • India

Grip Invest, a platform focused on fixed-income products, has reported an impressive leap in growth, reaching USD 100 million in investments for 2024. This marks a substantial fourfold increase from the prior USD 27 million. Their success is attributed to strong customer trust, regulatory backing, and an enhanced user experience.

On a separate note, Bharat Value Fund, an alternative investment fund, announced securing Rs 1,250 crore in its third tranche. Managed by The Wealth Company, previously Pantomath Capital Management, the fund aims for Rs 2,500 crore, including a Rs 1,000 crore green shoe option.

Earlier in the year, Bharat Value Fund had already raised a total of Rs 3,000 crore across its Series 2 and Series 3, showcasing its robust ability to attract substantial commitments in the investment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

