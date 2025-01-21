Grip Invest and Bharat Value Fund Achieve Record Growth in 2024

Grip Invest, a platform focused on fixed-income products, has reported an impressive leap in growth, reaching USD 100 million in investments for 2024. This marks a substantial fourfold increase from the prior USD 27 million. Their success is attributed to strong customer trust, regulatory backing, and an enhanced user experience.

On a separate note, Bharat Value Fund, an alternative investment fund, announced securing Rs 1,250 crore in its third tranche. Managed by The Wealth Company, previously Pantomath Capital Management, the fund aims for Rs 2,500 crore, including a Rs 1,000 crore green shoe option.

Earlier in the year, Bharat Value Fund had already raised a total of Rs 3,000 crore across its Series 2 and Series 3, showcasing its robust ability to attract substantial commitments in the investment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)