The Misidentification of Jyoti Thakur: A Social Media Debacle

In a disturbing turn of events, a photo circulated on social media wrongly linked content creator Jyoti Thakur to a teenager's suicide in Kota, Rajasthan.

The PTI Fact Check Desk launched an investigation, debunking the false narrative. The viral image, garnering over 397,000 views, was not of the deceased 16-year-old JEE aspirant, but Thakur, a prominent figure on social media who denied the claims in a video.

The incident highlights the dangers of misinformation and misrepresentation online, as Thakur's identity was confused with Kriti Tripathi, a student who tragically ended her life in 2016, sparking discussions on the mental health pressures faced by students.

(With inputs from agencies.)