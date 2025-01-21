Left Menu

The Misidentification of Jyoti Thakur: A Social Media Debacle

A social media post falsely identified content creator Jyoti Thakur as a 16-year-old JEE aspirant who committed suicide in Kota. The PTI Fact Check Desk debunked the claim, clarifying that Thakur had no connection to the tragic incident or Kota. The viral post involved the misuse of Thakur's photo, prompting her to deny the allegations publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:07 IST
The Misidentification of Jyoti Thakur: A Social Media Debacle
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, a photo circulated on social media wrongly linked content creator Jyoti Thakur to a teenager's suicide in Kota, Rajasthan.

The PTI Fact Check Desk launched an investigation, debunking the false narrative. The viral image, garnering over 397,000 views, was not of the deceased 16-year-old JEE aspirant, but Thakur, a prominent figure on social media who denied the claims in a video.

The incident highlights the dangers of misinformation and misrepresentation online, as Thakur's identity was confused with Kriti Tripathi, a student who tragically ended her life in 2016, sparking discussions on the mental health pressures faced by students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025