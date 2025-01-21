The Misidentification of Jyoti Thakur: A Social Media Debacle
A social media post falsely identified content creator Jyoti Thakur as a 16-year-old JEE aspirant who committed suicide in Kota. The PTI Fact Check Desk debunked the claim, clarifying that Thakur had no connection to the tragic incident or Kota. The viral post involved the misuse of Thakur's photo, prompting her to deny the allegations publicly.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing turn of events, a photo circulated on social media wrongly linked content creator Jyoti Thakur to a teenager's suicide in Kota, Rajasthan.
The PTI Fact Check Desk launched an investigation, debunking the false narrative. The viral image, garnering over 397,000 views, was not of the deceased 16-year-old JEE aspirant, but Thakur, a prominent figure on social media who denied the claims in a video.
The incident highlights the dangers of misinformation and misrepresentation online, as Thakur's identity was confused with Kriti Tripathi, a student who tragically ended her life in 2016, sparking discussions on the mental health pressures faced by students.
(With inputs from agencies.)