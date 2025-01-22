Madhya Pradesh CM Commits to Resolving Long-Standing JC Mill Workers' Issues

During a review meeting held at the divisional commissioner's office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the enduring issue of the JC Mill, which has been shut down for decades. Speaking to the media, Yadav reasserted the state government's unwavering commitment to aiding the families of industrial workers and the impoverished, while emphasizing hope for a timely resolution for the JC Mill workers' dues.

"Our administration is dedicated to supporting industrial workers' families and the indigent," CM Yadav declared. "We have initiated campaigns to tackle longstanding industrial issues, resolving conflicts in Indore and Ujjain. This marks the initial phase of discussions regarding JC Mill, with two more meetings pending. Our aim is for mill workers to receive their rightful compensation swiftly," he added.

Previously, in November of the preceding year, Chief Minister Yadav had conducted an inspection of JC Mill to acquire comprehensive insights from involved officials. He assured that governmental initiatives are persistently aimed at securing a promising future for laborers across the state. CM Yadav emphasized the inclusivity of governmental support toward various societal sectors, highlighting that the JC Mill scenario necessitates a decision benefiting labor interests. CM Yadav's administration had promptly resolved a protracted Hukumchand Mill issue in Indore, demonstrating the government's proactive and positive role in negotiating a favorable settlement for approximately 5,000 workers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)