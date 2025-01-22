Left Menu

High Court Orders Crackdown on Chandigarh Coaching Centres Violating Safety Codes

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has mandated Chandigarh's UT administration to address building code violations in coaching centres within three months. Many centres lack necessary fire safety certifications. Advocate Nikhil Thamman highlighted increasing numbers in crowded areas, endangering student safety, prompting the court's directive.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a directive to the Union Territory administration of Chandigarh to tackle violations by coaching centres concerning building codes within a strict timeframe of three months. This order comes in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Nikhil Thamman, which pointed out the facilities' non-compliance with the Chandigarh Building Rules, 2017, and Fire Safety Rules, 1991, particularly spotlighting the lack of fire safety certificates.

Representing the petitioner, Thamman argued before the high court that the proliferation of coaching institutes, especially in densely populated sectors like Sector 34 and Sector 17, has gone largely unchecked. According to an affidavit from the UT administration, inspections were conducted in various areas, revealing violations in seven out of 28 shop-cum-offices (SCOs), leading to the issuance of show cause notices.

In court proceedings, the UT administration stated that the cases against the violators are currently with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sector 34. The court has instructed the SDM to finalize these proceedings within three months. Furthermore, the court stated that if the order is not adhered to, Advocate Thamman may revive his petition, underlining the gravity of unsafe conditions in educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

