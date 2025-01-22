Decade of Change: Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao's Impact on Gender Equality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, celebrated the tenth anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, praising its evolution into a transformative movement driven by people from all walks of life.

The Prime Minister highlighted the scheme's focus on removing gender biases and fostering an environment where girls have access to education and opportunities, allowing them to fulfill their ambitions.

Modi also acknowledged community efforts in addressing historically low child sex ratios, which have shown significant improvement. He emphatically urged the continuation of efforts to protect women's rights and ensure their education, envisioning a society where daughters can thrive without discrimination.

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' launched on January 22, 2015, aims to tackle gender-biased sex-selective elimination and promote the survival, protection, and education of the girl child. The scheme has successfully improved the Sex Ratio at Birth, increased education access, expanded healthcare, and empowered women economically through collaborations with government bodies, NGOs, and local communities.

As the initiative moves into its second decade, long-term changes are expected with inclusive policies, improved implementation, and active community engagement, ensuring ongoing progress towards gender equality and empowerment.

