Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meets at Maha Kumbh: Decisions and Holy Dips

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, held a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to discuss and approve several key proposals for the state. All 54 ministers are expected to partake in rituals, including a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam after the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meets at Maha Kumbh: Decisions and Holy Dips
Special cabinet meeting of Uttar Pradesh government, chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government convened a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya, the meeting was set to include significant decision-making processes integral to the state's governance.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who also attended the meeting, extended a warm welcome to saints and devotees present at Maha Kumbh. He stated, "I welcome all the saints and seers who have come here to attend the Maha Kumbh. There will be a Cabinet meeting here and all members will take a holy dip."

The event drew all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, aiming to approve various strategic proposals and schemes. Following the session, CM Yogi Adityanath alongside cabinet members, continued the tradition of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Enhanced security measures were observed, with over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed to ensure safety, complemented by a water ambulance from the NDRF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025