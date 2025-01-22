Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meets at Maha Kumbh: Decisions and Holy Dips

The Uttar Pradesh government convened a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya, the meeting was set to include significant decision-making processes integral to the state's governance.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who also attended the meeting, extended a warm welcome to saints and devotees present at Maha Kumbh. He stated, "I welcome all the saints and seers who have come here to attend the Maha Kumbh. There will be a Cabinet meeting here and all members will take a holy dip."

The event drew all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, aiming to approve various strategic proposals and schemes. Following the session, CM Yogi Adityanath alongside cabinet members, continued the tradition of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Enhanced security measures were observed, with over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed to ensure safety, complemented by a water ambulance from the NDRF.

(With inputs from agencies.)