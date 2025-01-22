Left Menu

Dollar Under Pressure Amid Trump's Tariff Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar struggles against major currencies, influenced by President Trump's vague tariff plans on imports from China, Europe, Mexico, and Canada. Despite initial threats, specific details are lacking, causing market uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, while inflation risks and potential Fed rate cuts loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:04 IST
Dollar Under Pressure Amid Trump's Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is facing challenges against major currencies as financial markets grapple with uncertainty over President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

Following Trump's comments on a potential 10% tariff on Chinese imports, and the threat of higher duties on Mexican, Canadian, and European goods, the dollar slid earlier in the week. The currency steadied somewhat on Tuesday, but remained under pressure, seeing a slight decline to hover close to the two-week low at 108 on Wednesday.

Despite initial fears, U.S. officials hint that any tariff implementation will be gradual, increasing market speculation. Analysts are also weighing the implications of Trump's policies, notably their potential inflationary impact and the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts as early as July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025