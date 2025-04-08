Currency Tug-of-War: Dollar Dips Amid Trade Negotiation Chaos

The American dollar saw a decline on Tuesday as the euro gained momentum due to optimism about potential negotiations over U.S. President Donald Trump's significant tariffs that have unsettled markets for three consecutive days. Investors displayed a continuing preference for safe-havens such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, reflecting ongoing concerns about a possible global recession.

Markets have experienced high volatility recently as investors have sought to identify safe assets amid sell-offs, while also evaluating which economies might suffer the most. On Tuesday, the euro recorded a 0.3% rise to $1.0936, after earlier rising more than 0.7%, following a two-day drop. Other currencies that typically perform well in rising stock markets, like the British pound and Australian dollar, also recovered.

Signs from the Trump administration suggested positive developments in tariff discussions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed hope for reduced levies through negotiations, and Trump's announcement that Japan would be sending a delegation for trade talks boosted Japanese stocks significantly. However, tensions with China remain after they critiqued U.S. tariffs, leading to countermeasures from the EU. The U.S. dollar experienced declines against both the yen and Swiss franc, reflecting ongoing market stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)