Yuan Wobbles: Currency Strategy Amid Trade Tensions

China's yuan fell to its weakest level in 2023, as the central bank loosened control amid escalating U.S.-China tariffs. Analysts note potential benefits for exports but risk of capital outflows. Despite financial stability concerns, the People's Bank of China set a softer midpoint, hinting at yuan stability strategies.

Updated: 08-04-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 08:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's yuan experienced its lowest value since 2023 on Tuesday, attributed to the central bank's relaxed control. Analysts view this as a strategic move to counteract export challenges caused by a severe trade dispute with the U.S.

The ongoing tariff conflict between the U.S. and China shows no signs of resolution, with President Donald Trump threatening further tariff increases in response to recent reciprocal measures. Ju Wang of BNP Paribas highlights an increased expectation for yuan devaluation, reflecting market pressures.

While a weaker yuan could boost exports, concerns about capital outflows and financial stability persist. Vishnu Varathan from Mizuho Bank notes that the People's Bank of China is unlikely to support significant depreciation to maintain stability, setting a controlling midpoint rate while seeking to navigate economic shocks.

