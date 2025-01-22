Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Rescuers Battle to Find Trapped Miners in Slovenia

Rescuers recovered a second miner's body at Slovenia's Velenje coal mine, after water and mud flooded the tunnels. Efforts continue to find a third trapped miner. The mine, part of the state-owned Holding Slovenske Elektrarne Group, has halted operations until the rescue mission is complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, rescuers discovered the body of a second miner following a catastrophic incident at the Velenje coal mine in northeastern Slovenia, according to reports by the STA news agency.

Efforts are underway to locate a third miner, believed to be trapped after water and mud cascaded into the mine, part of the Holding Slovenske Elektrarne Group, on Monday evening. The rescue operation involves around 80 rescuers working in six-hour shifts, as they cautiously remove debris manually.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, pending investigation by mining inspectors. Meanwhile, operations at the mine, which primarily supplies coal to the Sostanj thermal power plant, have been suspended, as confirmed by Prime Minister Robert Golob.

(With inputs from agencies.)

