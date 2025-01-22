Tragedy Strikes as Rescuers Battle to Find Trapped Miners in Slovenia

On Wednesday, rescuers discovered the body of a second miner following a catastrophic incident at the Velenje coal mine in northeastern Slovenia, according to reports by the STA news agency.

Efforts are underway to locate a third miner, believed to be trapped after water and mud cascaded into the mine, part of the Holding Slovenske Elektrarne Group, on Monday evening. The rescue operation involves around 80 rescuers working in six-hour shifts, as they cautiously remove debris manually.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, pending investigation by mining inspectors. Meanwhile, operations at the mine, which primarily supplies coal to the Sostanj thermal power plant, have been suspended, as confirmed by Prime Minister Robert Golob.

