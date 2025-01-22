Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Stay on Allahabad High Court's Order for Shahi Idgah Survey

The Supreme Court has prolonged its stay on an Allahabad High Court order for a court-monitored survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah Mosque. The decision, linked to a Hindu claim over the mosque's site, will be reviewed in April, maintaining a temporary halt on the survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:23 IST
Supreme Court Extends Stay on Allahabad High Court's Order for Shahi Idgah Survey
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its suspension of the Allahabad High Court's directive permitting a court-supervised survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque, located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. This decision will remain in effect until further review in the week commencing April 1.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna alongside Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, considered the appeal from the Committee of Management of Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah against the survey. Simultaneously, the interim stay by the Allahabad High Court will continue to prevent any survey activities at the site.

The dispute is steeped in religious significance for Hindus, who allege that the mosque sits on a site originally belonging to a temple. This claim has sparked legal contests, including a civil suit filed on behalf of the Hindu deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman, petitioning for the mosque's removal.

While the High Court had powered a survey overseen by a court commissioner without harming the mosque, its order is contested, prompting the mosque's committee to appeal to the Supreme Court. This case is part of numerous petitions surrounding the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque issue, involving allegations of historical temple destruction and land disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025