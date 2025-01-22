Supreme Court Extends Stay on Allahabad High Court's Order for Shahi Idgah Survey

In a crucial development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its suspension of the Allahabad High Court's directive permitting a court-supervised survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque, located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. This decision will remain in effect until further review in the week commencing April 1.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna alongside Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, considered the appeal from the Committee of Management of Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah against the survey. Simultaneously, the interim stay by the Allahabad High Court will continue to prevent any survey activities at the site.

The dispute is steeped in religious significance for Hindus, who allege that the mosque sits on a site originally belonging to a temple. This claim has sparked legal contests, including a civil suit filed on behalf of the Hindu deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman, petitioning for the mosque's removal.

While the High Court had powered a survey overseen by a court commissioner without harming the mosque, its order is contested, prompting the mosque's committee to appeal to the Supreme Court. This case is part of numerous petitions surrounding the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque issue, involving allegations of historical temple destruction and land disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)