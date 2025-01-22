Left Menu

India's Clean Energy Surge: A Path Towards a Greener Future

India has significantly increased its non-fossil fuel energy capacity, reaching 217.62 GW by January 2025. The country saw substantial growth in solar and wind power installations in 2024, with ambitious targets set for 2030. Government initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and green hydrogen policies have supported this clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:19 IST
  • India

India is making strides in clean energy, achieving a non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity of 217.62 gigawatts by January 2025. An official statement highlighted impressive growth in solar and wind installations over the past year, underscoring India's emergence as a global leader in the renewable energy sector.

In 2024, India added 24.5 gigawatts of solar capacity and 3.4 gigawatts of wind capacity. These figures represent more than double the solar capacity and a 21 percent rise in wind capacity compared to 2023, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The country's overall renewable power generation capacity, including hydro, reached 209.444 gigawatts out of a total of 462 gigawatts.

The government has targeted 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, with initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana boosting the growth of rooftop solar installations. The scheme saw the installation of 7 lakh solar rooftops within 10 months. The off-grid solar segment also saw a remarkable 182 percent increase in 2024, while green hydrogen policies are being actively developed to further drive down costs and attract investments.

