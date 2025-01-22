Left Menu

Powering Ukraine's Future: DTEK's 450 Million Euro Wind Farm Expansion

Ukraine's DTEK plans a major investment to expand its Tyligulska Wind Power Plant, enhancing capacity from 114 MW to 500 MW. This marks the largest private sector investment since Russia's invasion. The project involves acquiring 64 turbines from Vestas, with completion aimed for late 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:34 IST
Powering Ukraine's Future: DTEK's 450 Million Euro Wind Farm Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Ukraine's leading private energy company, DTEK, has unveiled plans to significantly boost its wind capacity by investing 450 million Euros in the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant. Situated near the Black Sea coast, this expansion will elevate the plant's capacity from 114 MW to a substantial 500 MW.

The initiative forms the largest private sector financial commitment in Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022. Funded partly through a 370 million euro loan backed by the Danish state-owned EIFO, DTEK also plans to purchase 64 wind turbines from Vestas.

Once fully operational, Tyligulska is slated to produce 1.7 TWh annually, sufficient to power 900,000 homes by 2026. The project's scale underscores DTEK's shift from thermal power, heavily affected by war, towards renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025