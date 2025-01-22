Powering Ukraine's Future: DTEK's 450 Million Euro Wind Farm Expansion

Ukraine's leading private energy company, DTEK, has unveiled plans to significantly boost its wind capacity by investing 450 million Euros in the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant. Situated near the Black Sea coast, this expansion will elevate the plant's capacity from 114 MW to a substantial 500 MW.

The initiative forms the largest private sector financial commitment in Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022. Funded partly through a 370 million euro loan backed by the Danish state-owned EIFO, DTEK also plans to purchase 64 wind turbines from Vestas.

Once fully operational, Tyligulska is slated to produce 1.7 TWh annually, sufficient to power 900,000 homes by 2026. The project's scale underscores DTEK's shift from thermal power, heavily affected by war, towards renewable energy.

