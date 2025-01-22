Uganda Achieves 95.5% Upgrade of Prepaid Electricity Meters, Targets Full Compliance

The State Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Sidronious Okaasai Opolot, announced that 2.2 million energy consumers across Uganda have successfully upgraded their prepaid Yaka meters. This achievement represents 95.5% compliance among customers of Umeme and the Uganda Electricity Distributing Company Limited (UEDCL). The announcement was made during a plenary sitting on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Nationwide Upgrade Progress and Compliance Rates

The nationwide upgrade follows a mandatory global software update required by the Token Identifier (TID) rollover, mandated by the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) Association. The update ensures that prepaid meters continue to accept electricity tokens, safeguarding electricity access. Customers of Kalangala Infrastructure Services (KIS) and West Nile Rural Electrification Company (WENRECO) have achieved 100% compliance.

However, as of November 23, 2024, approximately 112,000 Umeme customers and 17,122 UEDCL customers had not yet upgraded their meters. The ministry identified several factors contributing to the 4.5% non-compliance rate, including:

Unoccupied rental properties

Upcountry homes

Absent homeowners

Power theft through meter bypassing

Legal disputes over property ownership

To address these challenges, the ministry has deployed technicians to manually upgrade accessible meters and has intensified public awareness efforts through SMS notifications, phone calls, and campaigns. All meters installed after May 2024 are already compliant with the new prepayment system.

Concerns Over Delayed Grid Connections

During the plenary, several MPs raised concerns about delays in electricity grid connections. Hon. Irene Muloni (Bulambuli District) questioned why applicants with prepaid meters had not been connected to the grid.

Hon. Godfrey Onzima (Aringa North) expressed frustration over areas where poles and wires have been installed for over six years without power connections. "Voters are frustrated because they see poles but no electricity. Does the ministry's connection target include these areas?" he asked.

Hon. Emmanuel Otala (West Budama South) sought clarification on Umeme's ongoing role in electricity connections, given its concession is nearing expiry. Constituents have reported being redirected to UEDCL for services despite still interacting with Umeme.

Hon. Flavia Kalule Nabagabe (Kassanda District) highlighted challenges stemming from the transition from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to Umeme and now UEDCL. This transition has disrupted electricity access in Kassanda.

Ministry’s Commitment to Full Compliance

Minister Okaasai reassured Parliament of the government’s commitment to achieving 100% compliance. He emphasized ongoing efforts, including technician deployments and public education campaigns, to address non-compliance. The ministry is also working to expedite connections in underserved areas.

Modernizing Uganda's Electricity Distribution

The meter upgrade initiative forms part of Uganda's broader efforts to modernize its electricity distribution network and align with global industry standards. By ensuring that all prepaid meters are compliant, the government aims to enhance the reliability of electricity access and foster economic growth.

With the program nearing its completion, Uganda continues to demonstrate progress in improving its energy infrastructure, addressing the needs of both urban and rural communities, and maintaining compliance with international best practices.