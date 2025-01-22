RattanIndia Power Surges Back: Reports Rs 4.33 Crore Profit

In a notable turnaround, RattanIndia Power has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore for the December 2024 quarter. The positive figures, driven by reduced expenses, mark a strong recovery from a loss of Rs 586.97 crore during the same period last year.

According to the company's exchange filing, the total income for this period was slightly down, registering at Rs 824.24 crore compared to Rs 888.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Expenses saw a significant decline, falling to Rs 819.91 crore from Rs 1,460.30 crore last year, indicating effective cost management and efficiency improvements by the company.

