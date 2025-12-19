Rome's Trevi Fountain: A Priceless View Comes With a Price

Rome's world-renowned Trevi Fountain is set to implement a two-euro fee for tourists seeking close access, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced. The new charge, effective February 1, is intended to enhance revenue from Italy's tourism sector, particularly from its majestic attractions.

The fee will apply to those wanting to approach the stone steps around the fountain's basin, while unrestricted views from the surrounding square remain free. Despite the fee, the city's citizens retain complimentary access to the historic site.

This move follows similar measures in Rome and other Italian cities, where fees are being introduced to monetize cultural heritage. The initiative reflects a trend towards profit generation from Italy's rich cultural assets.

