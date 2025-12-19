Rome's Trevi Fountain: A Priceless View Comes With a Price
Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain will soon require a two-euro fee for tourists who wish to get closer to its grandeur. This payment, commencing February 1, aims to generate revenue from Italy's cultural heritage. Additionally, other lesser-known sites in Rome will also begin charging entrance fees.
Rome's world-renowned Trevi Fountain is set to implement a two-euro fee for tourists seeking close access, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced. The new charge, effective February 1, is intended to enhance revenue from Italy's tourism sector, particularly from its majestic attractions.
The fee will apply to those wanting to approach the stone steps around the fountain's basin, while unrestricted views from the surrounding square remain free. Despite the fee, the city's citizens retain complimentary access to the historic site.
This move follows similar measures in Rome and other Italian cities, where fees are being introduced to monetize cultural heritage. The initiative reflects a trend towards profit generation from Italy's rich cultural assets.
