Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors: CM Chouhan's Strategic Pune Visit

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Pune to attract investors for industrializing the state. Highlighting investment proposals worth Rs 4.5 lakh crores, he aims to promote opportunities for employment. A Global Investor Summit is scheduled for February with efforts to invite major industry players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors: CM Chouhan's Strategic Pune Visit
MP CM Mohan Yadav welcomed in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan embarked on a significant visit to Pune on Wednesday, aiming to draw investors and industrialists to his state. His participation in the "Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" underscores the state's intent to enhance its industrial landscape.

Speaking in Bhopal before his departure, CM Chouhan expressed satisfaction with the ongoing industrialization efforts driven by his government. He highlighted that various regional industry conclaves have yielded encouraging investment proposals totaling approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crores, promising three lakh employment opportunities.

Chouhan also announced the upcoming Global Investor Summit on February 24, a platform to attract major industrial stakeholders under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM has been touring major cities to engage potential investors, with Pune being a critical stop for these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025