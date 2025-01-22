Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors: CM Chouhan's Strategic Pune Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan embarked on a significant visit to Pune on Wednesday, aiming to draw investors and industrialists to his state. His participation in the "Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" underscores the state's intent to enhance its industrial landscape.

Speaking in Bhopal before his departure, CM Chouhan expressed satisfaction with the ongoing industrialization efforts driven by his government. He highlighted that various regional industry conclaves have yielded encouraging investment proposals totaling approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crores, promising three lakh employment opportunities.

Chouhan also announced the upcoming Global Investor Summit on February 24, a platform to attract major industrial stakeholders under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM has been touring major cities to engage potential investors, with Pune being a critical stop for these initiatives.

