Left Menu

Empowering Women: Celebrating a Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Union Health Minister J P Nadda praised the strides made in women's health under the BJP-led government, highlighting initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP). With efforts leading to improved sex ratios and decreased mortality rates, he emphasized the need for societal change to empower women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:16 IST
Empowering Women: Celebrating a Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda praised the BJP-led government's efforts to improve women's health indicators since 2014 during the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

He emphasized that BBBP, a broader initiative for empowering women, has contributed to significant improvements in India's sex ratio and health metrics.

Nadda highlighted state-specific initiatives, like Haryana's focus on monitoring ultrasound clinics and Madhya Pradesh's educational reforms, as contributors to the campaign's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025