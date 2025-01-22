Empowering Women: Celebrating a Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
Union Health Minister J P Nadda praised the strides made in women's health under the BJP-led government, highlighting initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP). With efforts leading to improved sex ratios and decreased mortality rates, he emphasized the need for societal change to empower women.
- India
Union Health Minister J P Nadda praised the BJP-led government's efforts to improve women's health indicators since 2014 during the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.
He emphasized that BBBP, a broader initiative for empowering women, has contributed to significant improvements in India's sex ratio and health metrics.
Nadda highlighted state-specific initiatives, like Haryana's focus on monitoring ultrasound clinics and Madhya Pradesh's educational reforms, as contributors to the campaign's success.
