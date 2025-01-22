Empowering Women: Celebrating a Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Union Health Minister J P Nadda praised the BJP-led government's efforts to improve women's health indicators since 2014 during the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

He emphasized that BBBP, a broader initiative for empowering women, has contributed to significant improvements in India's sex ratio and health metrics.

Nadda highlighted state-specific initiatives, like Haryana's focus on monitoring ultrasound clinics and Madhya Pradesh's educational reforms, as contributors to the campaign's success.

