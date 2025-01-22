BNY CEO's Insights on US Economy and Financial Markets

BNY CEO Robin Vince recently addressed the pressing issues surrounding the U.S. economy, highlighting President Trump's efforts to boost investment and drive economic growth. Speaking to CNBC, Vince underscored the importance of attracting financial inflows into the country.

Discussing banking regulations, Vince pointed out the critical need for stability and a level playing field. He emphasized the necessity for predictability within the sector to ensure a thriving financial ecosystem.

In his remarks on market dynamics, Vince noted the significant demand for fixed income capital and the expectation of sustained high interest rates, which are pivotal for the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)