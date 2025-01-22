Tragedy in Jalgaon: Maharashtra CM Announces Aid for Train Accident Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of victims who lost their lives in the tragic Jalgaon train accident. The incident, which occurred when the Karnataka Express struck passengers on an adjacent track, has left at least 11 people dead and six others injured.

The mishap took place after passengers from the Pushpak Express deboarded due to a suspected fire, only to be hit by the passing Karnataka Express. The Maharashtra government has committed to covering all medical expenses of the injured, and CM Fadnavis conveyed his prayers for their speedy recovery via a video on his X account.

In Davos for the World Economic Forum Summit 2025, CM Fadnavis continues to oversee developments. Railway Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar explained that some passengers misused the alarm chain, leading to the risky incident. Numerous officials and emergency services are coordinating on-site rescue efforts, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences and support for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)