Tragedy in Jalgaon: Maharashtra CM Announces Aid for Train Accident Victims

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has pledged Rs 5 lakh aid for families of Jalgaon train accident victims. The accident, involving the Karnataka Express, resulted in 11 deaths and 6 injuries. The government will also cover medical expenses for the injured, while rescue operations and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:35 IST
Tragedy in Jalgaon: Maharashtra CM Announces Aid for Train Accident Victims
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/X @Dev_Fadnavis). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of victims who lost their lives in the tragic Jalgaon train accident. The incident, which occurred when the Karnataka Express struck passengers on an adjacent track, has left at least 11 people dead and six others injured.

The mishap took place after passengers from the Pushpak Express deboarded due to a suspected fire, only to be hit by the passing Karnataka Express. The Maharashtra government has committed to covering all medical expenses of the injured, and CM Fadnavis conveyed his prayers for their speedy recovery via a video on his X account.

In Davos for the World Economic Forum Summit 2025, CM Fadnavis continues to oversee developments. Railway Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar explained that some passengers misused the alarm chain, leading to the risky incident. Numerous officials and emergency services are coordinating on-site rescue efforts, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences and support for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

