L&T Bid Falls Short: Mazagaon Dockyards Leads Submarine Race

The Defence Ministry has disqualified Larsen and Toubro (L&T) from the Rs 70,000 crore submarine tender under Project 75 India, citing non-compliance with Indian Navy standards. The Navy seeks six advanced submarines capable of prolonged underwater missions.

Sources reveal that L&T's joint proposal with Spanish Navantia was deemed unacceptable, as it failed to meet the sea-proven requirements for its Air Independent Propulsion system specified by the Navy. Despite demonstrating this system in Spain, the lack of proven at-sea capability led to the project's dismissal.

With L&T out of the picture, Mazagaon Dockyards Limited, partnered with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, now stands as the sole contender. The Defence Ministry continues to follow procedural guidelines after thoroughly reviewing the project process. Meanwhile, strategic recommendations have been made to share the project between shipyards. Rapid modernisation of China's naval forces pressures India to expedite its submarine procurement to bolster its defense capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)