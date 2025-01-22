Syria Opens Doors to Foreign Investments
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani announced in Davos that Syria will open its economy to foreign investments. Additionally, the country is in talks with Gulf states to form partnerships in the energy and electricity sectors, aiming to bolster economic ties.
In a pivotal announcement at Davos on Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani stated that Syria is poised to open its economy to foreign investors. This move is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate Syria's economic landscape.
Minister al-Shibani highlighted ongoing efforts by Damascus to forge significant partnerships with Gulf nations. These partnerships are particularly focused on the energy and electricity sectors, indicating a targeted approach to infrastructure development.
The announcement marks a significant shift in Syria's economic policy, reflecting an eagerness to attract international investment and collaborate with regional powers to stimulate economic growth.
