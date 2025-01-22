Syria Opens Doors to Foreign Investments

In a pivotal announcement at Davos on Wednesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani stated that Syria is poised to open its economy to foreign investors. This move is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate Syria's economic landscape.

Minister al-Shibani highlighted ongoing efforts by Damascus to forge significant partnerships with Gulf nations. These partnerships are particularly focused on the energy and electricity sectors, indicating a targeted approach to infrastructure development.

The announcement marks a significant shift in Syria's economic policy, reflecting an eagerness to attract international investment and collaborate with regional powers to stimulate economic growth.

