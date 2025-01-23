Left Menu

Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation in Rajouri Village

In Rajouri's Badhal village, fears rise over an unidentified illness as homes are sealed and patients moved to a medical college. Authorities, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and CM Omar Abdullah, emphasize no viral infection evidence, and investigations continue involving central and local government teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:49 IST
Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation in Rajouri Village
Medical teams at the Rajouri Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious illness in Rajouri's Badhal village has spurred authorities to declare the area a containment zone. Affected families have been isolated, and several patients have been moved to Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri for further treatment. GMC Rajouri's Principal, Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, reassures that governmental efforts are underway to curb the death toll, indicating no signs of a viral outbreak, as healthcare workers remain unaffected after 1.5 months.

Addressing press inquiries, Bhatia stated, "The measures we're implementing show our government's commitment to controlling the situation. There is no evidence of a viral threat, as healthcare professionals, present for 1.5 months, haven't fallen ill." Steps involve shifting patients rather than quarantining them, highlighting that there is no imminent threat. The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a comprehensive investigation, utilizing resources from health institutions nationwide. Rapid Response Teams are on-site, and water sources have undergone testing.

Meanwhile, initial analyses by a Lucknow toxicology lab under CSIR noted no traces of infection, prompting Union Minister Jitendra Singh to comment. JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited the afflicted region, confirmed findings showing no bacterial or viral infections responsible for the deaths. Despite this, with 17 deaths reported, authorities continue to search for answers. Police and central government teams remain engaged in the ongoing investigation, aiming to uncover the root cause of these unexplained fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025