Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation in Rajouri Village

A mysterious illness in Rajouri's Badhal village has spurred authorities to declare the area a containment zone. Affected families have been isolated, and several patients have been moved to Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri for further treatment. GMC Rajouri's Principal, Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, reassures that governmental efforts are underway to curb the death toll, indicating no signs of a viral outbreak, as healthcare workers remain unaffected after 1.5 months.

Addressing press inquiries, Bhatia stated, "The measures we're implementing show our government's commitment to controlling the situation. There is no evidence of a viral threat, as healthcare professionals, present for 1.5 months, haven't fallen ill." Steps involve shifting patients rather than quarantining them, highlighting that there is no imminent threat. The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a comprehensive investigation, utilizing resources from health institutions nationwide. Rapid Response Teams are on-site, and water sources have undergone testing.

Meanwhile, initial analyses by a Lucknow toxicology lab under CSIR noted no traces of infection, prompting Union Minister Jitendra Singh to comment. JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited the afflicted region, confirmed findings showing no bacterial or viral infections responsible for the deaths. Despite this, with 17 deaths reported, authorities continue to search for answers. Police and central government teams remain engaged in the ongoing investigation, aiming to uncover the root cause of these unexplained fatalities.

