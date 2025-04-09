Left Menu

Sweeping Healthcare Transformation: Jharkhand's 1,117 New Sub-Health Centres

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has mandated the immediate identification of sites for 1,117 new sub-health centres, financed by the 15th Finance Commission. The first phase will build 949 centres. Site selection is to be finalized by block-level committees. The state plans to hire private specialist doctors.

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a move to immediately identify locations for the construction of 1,117 new sub-health centres in the state. The initiative, funded by the 15th Finance Commission, aims to first construct 949 centres, followed by 168 in a subsequent phase.

Site selection is assigned to block-level committees, consisting of in-charge medical officers, circle officers, and circle inspectors. This approach seeks to address current healthcare gaps by employing private specialist doctors to work at these new centres.

Additionally, Soren reviewed developments in various state departments. He ordered the construction of helipads at medical colleges and AIIMS-Deoghar, and requested the formulation of strategies to mitigate summer water shortages. An expedited completion of pending scholarship payments was also directed.

