Informa Markets Launches WHX: A New Era for Healthcare Expos in Southeast Asia

Informa Markets, a global leader in event organization, has unveiled a transformative rebranding of its healthcare exhibitions portfolio by creating the WHX (World Health Expo). This move has established WHX Kuala Lumpur and WHX Labs Kuala Lumpur, scheduled to take place from July 16-18, 2025, as pivotal industry events.

Held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the events aim to strengthen industry connections through strategic alliances with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the Association of Malaysian Medical Industries (AMMI), and other key stakeholders. This rebranding marks a significant shift in Informa Markets' strategy within the healthcare sector.

Ms. Rungphech (Rose) Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director at Informa Markets, emphasized the commitment to healthcare innovation across Southeast Asia. The event is set to highlight cutting-edge medical devices and laboratory technologies, supported by a robust conference program designed to address industry challenges through interactive sessions and expert speakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)