Alchemy Capital Launches Smart Alpha 250 Fund

Alchemy Capital Management has introduced the Alchemy Smart Alpha 250 Fund, an alternative investment fund focusing on large and mid-cap stocks. Catering to high net-worth investors and more, it aims for long-term capital growth with a strong risk management strategy to ensure consistent returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Alchemy Capital Management has unveiled its latest financial product, the Smart Alpha 250 Fund. This alternative investment fund stands out with its focus on long-term capital appreciation.

The fund prioritizes investments in both large and mid-cap listed companies, as highlighted in a company statement. It caters to a varied clientele, including Indian residents, non-resident Indians, accredited investors, high net-worth individuals, Hindu undivided families, banks, corporates, and trusts, with a minimum investment threshold of Rs 1 crore.

'The Alchemy Smart Alpha 250 Fund aims to leverage significant alpha opportunities through an unbiased analysis of fundamental factors and robust risk management to ensure steady returns,' said Hiren Ved, Director and Chief Investment Officer at Alchemy Capital Management. The company, recognized and registered by Sebi, also specializes in portfolio management services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

