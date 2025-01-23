DRDO Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at India's 76th Republic Day Parade

India's premier defence research agency, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), is set to unveil its latest military innovations during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The DRDO tableau, themed 'Raksha Kavach - Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats,' will display an array of state-of-the-art technologies.

The centerpiece of the showcase includes advanced systems such as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, Airborne Early Warning & Control System, and the 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System. Additionally, innovative solutions for drone detection and destruction, satellite-based surveillance, and the new Medium Power Radar - Arudhra will be featured.

In a nod to future advancements, DRDO will highlight upcoming projects for 2024, such as the Long Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile and the Divyastra - Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle. Through these demonstrations, DRDO reaffirms its dedication to precision, national security, and the 'Make in India' initiative.

The Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, aims to blend India's cultural heritage with military strength, marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will attend as the Chief Guest, and Indonesian contingents will participate alongside India's forces.

Celebrating 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' 31 tableaux from various states and ministries will contribute. As the ceremony concludes, a flypast by 47 aircraft will symbolize the nation's progress.

