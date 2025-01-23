IREDA's Strategic Move: Rs 5,000 Crore Fundraising via QIP

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has announced its plan to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via qualified institutions placement (QIP).

This strategic decision, made in a recent board meeting, aims to strengthen financing for green energy projects across India without significantly diluting government ownership.

Chairman Pradip Kumar Das emphasized IREDA's commitment to scaling up support for clean energy, ensuring the government's robust stake remains intact post-transaction.

