Left Menu

Strengthening Global Ties: Finance Minister's Strategic Visits to Austria and the UK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded important discussions in the UK and initiated bilateral talks in Austria to enhance economic collaborations. Her meetings aimed at fostering investment opportunities between India and Austria while solidifying partnerships with the UK. Discussions included advancing the Free Trade Agreement and addressing global financial cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:37 IST
Strengthening Global Ties: Finance Minister's Strategic Visits to Austria and the UK
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has completed a series of high-level engagements in the UK and moved to Austria, as part of a strategic effort to bolster economic collaborations with European nations. Her official visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore pathways for increased investment.

The ministry shared updates as Nadine welcomed Sitharaman in Vienna, where she plans to meet Austrian leaders including Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker. Sitharaman is also expected to co-chair discussions with key Austrian CEOs, focusing on potential investment ventures in India.

The UK's part of the tour concluded with the 13th round of the Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), resulting in new commercial agreements and paving the way for a Free Trade Agreement. The session highlighted opportunities for cooperation in various sectors including defense and education, as well as tackling international financial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025