Tension Mounts: Controversy Erupts Over Non-Veg Food at Sacred Tamil Nadu Temple

Tamil Nadu's political landscape is embroiled in controversy after BJP State President Annamalai criticized Indian Union Muslim League leader and Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani. Kani is accused of consuming non-vegetarian food on the Thirupparankundram Subramanya Swamy hill, a site revered by Hindus, which many view as sacrilegious.

Annamalai lambasted Kani for disregarding constitutional secular values, claiming such actions could provoke communal tensions. He called for the MP's dismissal, highlighting that places of religious sanctity must remain undisturbed. This event comes amidst a broader climate of what Annamalai terms 'appeasement politics' in Tamil Nadu.

The incident, which occurred during Kani's visit to the Sikandar Malai Dargah, has sparked a series of protests. Islamic organizations argue for the right to consume non-vegetarian food at religious gatherings, but Hindu groups oppose this, fearing it could lead to heightened tensions. The controversy underscores the intricate interplay of religious and political dynamics in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)