Left Menu

Tension Mounts: Controversy Erupts Over Non-Veg Food at Sacred Tamil Nadu Temple

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai condemns IUML MP Navas Kani for consuming non-vegetarian food on sacred Thirupparankundram hill, sparking Hindu outrage. This incident exposes deepening political and religious tensions, with calls for Kani's dismissal. Non-veg restrictions at the site and ongoing protests add to the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:14 IST
Tension Mounts: Controversy Erupts Over Non-Veg Food at Sacred Tamil Nadu Temple
Tamil Nadu BJP State President Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's political landscape is embroiled in controversy after BJP State President Annamalai criticized Indian Union Muslim League leader and Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani. Kani is accused of consuming non-vegetarian food on the Thirupparankundram Subramanya Swamy hill, a site revered by Hindus, which many view as sacrilegious.

Annamalai lambasted Kani for disregarding constitutional secular values, claiming such actions could provoke communal tensions. He called for the MP's dismissal, highlighting that places of religious sanctity must remain undisturbed. This event comes amidst a broader climate of what Annamalai terms 'appeasement politics' in Tamil Nadu.

The incident, which occurred during Kani's visit to the Sikandar Malai Dargah, has sparked a series of protests. Islamic organizations argue for the right to consume non-vegetarian food at religious gatherings, but Hindu groups oppose this, fearing it could lead to heightened tensions. The controversy underscores the intricate interplay of religious and political dynamics in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025