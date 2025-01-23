Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Sparks Sustainable Revolution in Himachal Pradesh

Saatvik Green Energy has been awarded contracts for 23 MW solar projects by the Himachal Pradesh government. The projects, located in Lamlehri and Gondpur, will utilize advanced solar technologies to generate over 36 million units of energy annually while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Saatvik Green Energy Sparks Sustainable Revolution in Himachal Pradesh
Saatvik Green Energy has successfully secured contracts for groundbreaking solar initiatives in Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant step in the state's environmental sustainability efforts. The state government has tasked the company with delivering 23 MW in solar capacity.

The projects include an 11 MW installation in Lamlehri Upperli Una and a 12 MW operation in Gondpur Bulla Una. Both initiatives are set to be executed under an EPC model within eight months, promising significant contributions to the region's renewable energy landscape.

Utilizing cutting-edge mono PERC and N-TOPCon technologies, the projects aim to generate over 36 million units of clean energy per year, offsetting approximately 859,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. CEO Prashant Mathur expressed the company's commitment to setting new benchmarks in project efficiency and execution.

