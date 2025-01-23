Left Menu

India's 76th Republic Day Parade Unveils Military Innovations and Cultural Splendor

The Indian Army introduces battlefield surveillance systems and a DRDO tableau featuring Pralay missiles at the Republic Day Parade 2025. Around 5,000 artists will perform along the ceremonial path. The parade will highlight DRDO's latest technological advancements, showcasing India's cultural diversity and military prowess.

Major General Sumit Mehta (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

This year's Republic Day Parade is set to feature groundbreaking military innovations and vibrant cultural displays, as unveiled by the Indian Army on Thursday. A key highlight includes the debut of battlefield surveillance systems and the DRDO's presentation of Pralay short-range ballistic missiles, according to Major General Sumit Mehta.

Enhancing the experience for all spectators, approximately 5,000 cultural artists will perform throughout the ceremonial path to ensure visibility, unlike previous years where performances were limited to the area near the presidential box. The change aims to involve the entire audience in the cultural showcase.

In addition, the 'beating retreat' ceremony will take place on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. This event will feature a musical performance by bands from various armed forces, playing 29 different tunes in innovative formations. DRDO's path-breaking innovations, themed 'Raksha Kavach', will also be displayed, highlighting technological advancements for national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

