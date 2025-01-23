Left Menu

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: India's Indomitable Spirit Celebrated on Parakram Diwas

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and key figures paid homage to Netaji on his birth anniversary. Celebrations span three days at Cuttack, including exhibitions, cultural events, and films honoring his legacy. Parakram Diwas, marked annually since 2021, commemorates Netaji's impact on India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:40 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: India's Indomitable Spirit Celebrated on Parakram Diwas
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an homage to India's relentless spirit, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined national leaders in paying floral tributes to the legendary freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary. Addressing the media, CM Soren expressed pride in celebrating such an influential personality born amongst them.

"We honor Netaji every year on this day," Soren remarked, emphasizing the impact Bose made, particularly in Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha. President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid their respects, with Shah describing Bose as a symbol of unyielding courage.

Since 2021, January 23 has been observed as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate Netaji's legacy. The Parakram Diwas festivities extended to Cuttack, Site of a three-day event honoring Netaji. This year's celebrations include exhibitions, cultural performances, and workshops, highlighting his enduring influence on Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

