Spiritual Unity Unfolds: Maha Kumbh's Message of Peace

Seers from Russia and Ukraine came together at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Thursday morning, conducting 'kirtan' and prayers in a demonstration of spiritual unity. The gathering involved the chanting of devotional songs and the performance of traditional rituals, offering a unique platform for cultural exchange and the promotion of universal values.

In a conversation with ANI, Mahant Sanat Kumar shared insights on the event, stating, "The Guru Parampara Puja of Lord Dattatreya was organized, followed by Aarti and Bhajan dedicated to Lords Shiva and Ganesha. Guest participants contributed by singing bhajans for Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. This symbolizes the unity of Indian and Western cultures." He further emphasized, "It conveys the core of Sanatan Dharma — unity and cooperation among all people."

The Mahant highlighted the occasion's significance in advocating global peace. "From the sacred ground of this Kumbh, my prayers go out for peace in all conflicts, especially those between Ukraine and Russia. As a spiritual leader, I stress the necessity of global welfare and call on everyone to maintain peace," he remarked.

Earlier today, BJP leader Nitin Patel attended the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, expressing that the event is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Patel remarked that the Maha Kumbh offers substantial economic benefits to the state and is an experience meant for all followers of Sanatan Dharma.

In just 11 days, over 97.3 million devotees, Kalpavasis, and revered seers have taken part in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. This unprecedented participation is expected to reach 100 million by the day's end. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, by Thursday, over 16.98 lakh individuals participated in the sacred bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati.

Among the throngs of visitors, various 'babas' drew attention with their unique identities. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers, including Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, participated in the holy dip. Preparations are underway for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, where authorities expect significant attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)