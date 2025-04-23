Global Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

In a show of international solidarity, global leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, emphatically condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists killed 26 people. The leaders vowed unwavering support to India in the fight against terrorism.

Trump, after speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep condolences and pledging full support to bring justice to the perpetrators. Similarly, Putin conveyed condolences and reiterated Russia's commitment to fight terrorism alongside India. Adding to the chorus of condemnation, numerous global figures denounced the violence.

The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, occurred during US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India. European, Israeli, and Middle Eastern states, among others, articulated their revulsion and support for India, urging global unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)