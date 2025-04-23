Global Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack
Global leaders, including US President Trump, Russian President Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Meloni, have condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. Expressing solidarity with India, these leaders committed to support in combating terrorism, with many offering sympathies and condolences to the victims' families.
- Country:
- United States
In a show of international solidarity, global leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, emphatically condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists killed 26 people. The leaders vowed unwavering support to India in the fight against terrorism.
Trump, after speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep condolences and pledging full support to bring justice to the perpetrators. Similarly, Putin conveyed condolences and reiterated Russia's commitment to fight terrorism alongside India. Adding to the chorus of condemnation, numerous global figures denounced the violence.
The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, occurred during US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India. European, Israeli, and Middle Eastern states, among others, articulated their revulsion and support for India, urging global unity against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Collateral-free loan of Rs 33 lakh cr has been given under Mudra Yojana, PM Narendra Modi tells beneficiaries on the scheme's 10th anniversary.
Giorgia Meloni's High-Stakes US Visit: Tariff Tensions and Transatlantic Trade Talks
PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi Visit: Unveiling Developmental Projects Worth Rs 3,880 Crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple at Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.
Today the poor is free from concern of food, medicine and house because of our dedication to service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.