Pope Francis Delivers Easter Message Urging Global Peace

Pope Francis delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to thousands gathered in Vatican Square, emphasizing a call for global peace and disarmament. Recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital after a bout with double pneumonia, the 88-year-old pontiff appeared in good spirits, offering the 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing.

Before his public appearance, Pope Francis met briefly with Vice President JD Vance, exchanging Easter greetings. Vance, visiting Italy with his family, expressed his admiration for the Vatican's Holy Week ceremonies on social media, reflecting the significance of the Pope's Easter message.

In his address, Pope Francis highlighted the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners. He extended his solidarity to the Christian community and all affected by violence in the Holy Land, reflecting his commitment to peace and reconciliation globally.

