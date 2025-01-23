Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires Standard Chartered's Personal Loan Book

Kotak Mahindra Bank has finalized the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank India's Rs 3,300 crore personal loan portfolio. The deal, completed on January 23, 2025, followed necessary regulatory approvals. This acquisition comes amidst regulatory concerns over unsecured loans, prompting caution in loan book expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:42 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires Standard Chartered's Personal Loan Book
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced on Thursday the completion of its acquisition of a Rs 3,300 crore personal loan portfolio from Standard Chartered Bank India.

The transaction was finalized on January 23, 2025, after receiving regulatory approvals and meeting necessary preconditions, as stated in the bank's regulatory filing.

This development occurs amid increasing regulatory flags on unsecured loans, including personal loans, encouraging lenders to exercise caution in expanding their books.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025