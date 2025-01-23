Left Menu

Devastating Fire Engulfs Labour Camp in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

A massive fire erupted at a labour camp in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, causing devastating losses, including cash and jewelry worth approximately Rs 10 lakh. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, and firefighting efforts are ongoing, with further investigation into the incident underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:42 IST
Devastating Fire Engulfs Labour Camp in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at a labour camp in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, officials stated on Thursday. The Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department confirmed substantial damage, including the loss of cash and jewellery estimated at around Rs 10 lakh, the lifetime savings for many laborers.

Fire Officer Gautam Ingawale, who was at the scene, reported that four fire vehicles from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Main Fire Station, as well as the Rahatani Fire Station, were deployed to control the blaze. He also noted that five shanties were completely gutted by the flames.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation as more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025