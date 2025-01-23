Devastating Fire Engulfs Labour Camp in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
A massive fire erupted at a labour camp in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, causing devastating losses, including cash and jewelry worth approximately Rs 10 lakh. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, and firefighting efforts are ongoing, with further investigation into the incident underway.
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire broke out at a labour camp in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, officials stated on Thursday. The Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department confirmed substantial damage, including the loss of cash and jewellery estimated at around Rs 10 lakh, the lifetime savings for many laborers.
Fire Officer Gautam Ingawale, who was at the scene, reported that four fire vehicles from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Main Fire Station, as well as the Rahatani Fire Station, were deployed to control the blaze. He also noted that five shanties were completely gutted by the flames.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation as more details are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)