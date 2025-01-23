Devastating Fire Engulfs Labour Camp in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

A devastating fire broke out at a labour camp in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, officials stated on Thursday. The Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department confirmed substantial damage, including the loss of cash and jewellery estimated at around Rs 10 lakh, the lifetime savings for many laborers.

Fire Officer Gautam Ingawale, who was at the scene, reported that four fire vehicles from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Main Fire Station, as well as the Rahatani Fire Station, were deployed to control the blaze. He also noted that five shanties were completely gutted by the flames.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation as more details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)