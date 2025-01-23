Siddaramaiah Announces Integrated Agricultural University in Mandya

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed on Thursday plans to establish an integrated agricultural university in Mandya district, which is primarily agriculture-based. The university aims to offer courses in agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry, providing support and encouragement for organic and grain farming in the region including Mandya, Hassan, Mysore, and Chamarajanagar areas.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the International Trade Fair Organic and Grain 2025, which will run until January 25. Siddaramaiah also appealed to the union government to implement the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a key demand from farmers. He highlighted India's progress in food production, noting its shift from food shortage post-independence to becoming a proud exporter of various grains.

Emphasizing the state's significant contribution to grain production, Siddaramaiah mentioned incentivizing farmers through the 'Rayath Siri' scheme, promoting millets, and revising the 'Organic Agriculture Policy' in 2017 to bolster organic and grain markets. He also noted that Karnataka leads in organic farming initiatives, underscoring ongoing research and creating model organic villages to enhance organic farming systems.

